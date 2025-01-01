We place great emphasis on protecting our buyers and, therefore, offer a comprehensive buyer protection program. Here’s how it works:



Step 1: Purchase of the domain name

Once you acquire the domain name, you are covered by our buyer protection program. Your payment will be held by us while we proceed to the next step.



Step 2: Transfer from the seller to you

After your payment has been secured, we initiate the transfer of the domain name from the seller to you (you will receive the unique authentication code for your domain via email). Should you have any questions, we are here to assist you throughout the process to ensure the successful acquisition of the domain name.



Note: Each domain extension (e.g., .com or .de) and registrar has slightly different transfer procedures. However, rest assured that our domain transfer specialists are available to provide their expertise (hello@fruits.co).



Step 3: Payment to the seller after the transfer is complete

Once the domain has been officially transferred to you, we will proceed with the payment to the seller. As a buyer, there are no fees incurred at fruits.co. The commission for facilitating the ownership transfer is covered by the seller.



Need assistance after completing your purchase? Our support team is available to assist you free of charge and address any questions or concerns you may have (hello@fruits.co).